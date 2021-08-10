Pori Moni, Raj taken to court, hearing at 3pm 

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken actor Pori Moni and producer Nazrul Islam Raj to court at 12pm today.

CID will produce them before the court at 3pm seeking 5-day remand as their 4-day remand expired today. Pori Moni's lawyer will file plea for bail.

Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) Zafar Hossain confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Another two accused Ashraful Islam Dipu and model Mariam Akhter Mou will be also produced before the court with remand plea, according to the sources.

Earlier on Wednesday, RAB Intelligence Wing detained Pori Moni from her Banani residence and seized a large number of drugs following a raid.

Later in the evening, Raj Multimedia Proprietor Nazrul Islam Raj was also detained from his house on information from Pori Moni.

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed Pori Moni, Raj and Dipu on a four-day remand case filed under Narcotics Control Act by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).