Pori Moni: Police press charges of sexual harassment, threats against Nasir, 2 others

Police have found evidence of sexual harassment, torture and murder threats to Dhallywood actor Pori Moni by businessman Nasir U Mahmud, said a top police official privy with the investigation.

Savar Police Station's Inspector (Investigation) Md Kamal Hossain, and also the investigating officer of the case filed by the actor against the businessman, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court of Dhaka Monday.

However, the police have not found any evidence of attempt to rape against Nasir.

In the charge sheet, Nasir U Mahmud, his associates Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and Shah Shahidul Alam have been accused in Penal Code 323 and 506, and 10 of Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, said Abdulla Hil Kafi, Additional Superintendent of Police (Savar Circle), and also the investigation supervising officer of the case.

The court Tuesday will decide whether the charges will be accepted.

In mid-June, Pori Moni held a media briefing alleging Nasir assaulted her at Dhaka Boat Club at Uttara four days ago. She also accused Nasir, entertainment and cultural affairs secretary of the boat club, for attempted murder.

She complained about the police's non-cooperation as to why she said she had to raise the allegations publicly. Later, Savar police logged her case.

Subsequently, Nasir and his associates were arrested. After being behind the bar for around two weeks, the businessman was granted bail.