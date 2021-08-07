Pori Moni now in CID custody

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 03:11 pm

Pori Moni now in CID custody

In three days, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took over the investigation of Pori Moni's case as the 4th law enforcement agency after RAB, police and DB.CID took her into custody during remand on Saturday.

CID Additional DIG Sheikh Omar Faruk told reporters at the CID office in Malibagh, "The CID has been tasked with investigating seven cases filed against actress Pori Moni, models Faria Mahbub Piasha and Mariam Akhter Mou, and producer Nazrul Islam Raj. We have already received the documents of the cases. They are already being questioned as part of the investigation."

The Additional DIG said, "CID has a variety of expert systems. Such as DNA lab, forensic lab, chemical lab, so we can do the investigation thoroughly and efficiently. However, it will take time for us to complete the investigation of the cases."

"We have only started the investigation. We will keep you informed from time to time about the progress," he added.

When asked about what steps will be taken against the influential people involved in such misdeeds of Pori Moni, Sheikh Omar Faruk said, "Of course, if any influential people are involved, action will be taken against them because no one is above the law."

