Pori Moni case: police to look into video clip that went viral

Crime

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 10:57 pm

Investigators are taking seriously the video clip that went viral recently on social media and will quiz actress Pori Moni if needed to find out more about the alleged rape and murder attempt on her on the night of 8 June.

The 10-second video footage shows the actress enjoying a drink with businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmood, Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and some other people inside Dhaka Boat Club. 

In the clip, Nasir was standing and barring Pori Moni from doing something. The Business Standard, however, could not verify it independently.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Nasir and Omi on a five-day remand in the case filed over the alleged rape and murder attempt on Dhallywood actress Shamsunnar Smrity, popularly known as Pori Moni.

Abdullah Hil Kafi, additional superintendent of police of Savar Circle (Dhaka district), also the investigation supervision officer of the case, said police had collected CCTV footages of outside the club, where the incident was claimed to have taken place.

"More information will be dug out, cross-checked and verified to get the real scenario [of the day],"

The actress on June 14 filed the case with Savar Police Station against real-estate businessman Nasir, her friend Omi, and four unnamed people.

The same day, a team of Detective Branch of police carried out a raid on a house in Uttara Sector-1 and arrested Nasir and Omi.

Later, on Sunday the Criminal Investigation Department arrested six associates of Omi in connection with a human trafficking case.

The police seized four luxurious cars owned by Omi, 395 passports, documents of assets, credit cards, 22 hard discs of computers and some stamps.

CID Special Police Superintendent for Dhaka Metro (North) Khalidul Haque said they would initiate an inquiry to find Omi's wealth and money which he had supposedly amassed through human trafficking.

Omi, 33, is the owner of Ayat Arafat Travel Tour Service in Ashkona, and the director of a training centre known as Singapore Training Centre.

Pori Moni alleged that Omi had taken her to the club tactfully and Nasir assaulted her there.

