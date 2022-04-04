Policeman who harassed teacher for wearing teep suspended

The policeman, who reportedly harassed and teased a female teacher for wearing a teep, has been suspended.

"Constable Nazmul Tareq admitted to having an argument with the complainant, Dr Lata Samaddar. He was thereby suspended from his position," DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam told The Business Standard.

The commissioner further informed that a two-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

"Members of the committee have been asked to submit the investigation report within 3 working days," the DMP official added.

The Tejgaon College teacher, Dr Lata Samaddar filed a general diary (GD) with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station against the policeman for harassment and alleged attempt on her life for wearing a "teep".

In the GD filed on 2 April, Dr Lata stated that a man wearing a police uniform verbally abused her near the Farmgate area in the capital Saturday.

"When I protested the harassment, the policeman tried to run me over with his motorcycle. I moved away and tried to save my life. But I fell under the bike and got severely injured," she added.

Dr Lata Samaddar said when she informed the incident to the nearby traffic police officers, they advised her to file a complaint in the police station.

The incident triggered widespread criticism and protests both online and offline.

Women's activist organisation Naripokkho staged a protest against the harassment incident.

Actor Subarna Mustafa MP, at a point-of-order in the National Parliament Sunday, denounced the reported harassment and said it is a shameful incident for all.