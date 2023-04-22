Policeman, ACC official killed in Barishal accident

Crime

UNB
22 April, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 10:26 pm

A policeman and an official of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) were killed as a speeding bus rammed into their motorcycle on the Barishal-Jhalokathi highway in Barishal on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Md Fayez,  a sub-inspector of DMP's Special Branch and a resident of Raipur village of Jhalokathi, and Emdadul Haque, son of Abdul Latif of Gouripasha village in Nalchity upazila. Emdadul worked at the Habiganj Anti-Corruption Commission office.

Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Barishal Kotwali Model Police Station, said the police officer came home a few days ago for Eid vacation.

Fayez, along with his companion, were going to Raipur by motorcycle from Barishal this afternoon. They were in front of the Grameen Eye Hospital around 4pm when a bus of Himel Paribahan coming from the opposite direction hit them, leaving them critically injured.

They were rushed to Barishal Sher E Bangla Medical College Hospital where doctors declared SI Fayez dead on arrival, added the OC.

Emdadul succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police seized the bus but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene, said the officer, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

