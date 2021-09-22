Police won’t seek fresh remand for Evaly CEO Rassel

Police will not seek fresh remand for Mohammad Rassel, CEO of Evaly, in a case filed over an allegation of embezzling Tk37 lakh and fraudulence, says Nazmul Huda, Investigating Officer of the case.

He will be produced before the court on Thursday after completion of a one-day remand in the case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station.

"We are now cross-checking the information received from him during the remand," told Nazmul, also sub inspector (SI) Dhanmondi Police Station, told The Business Standard on Wednesday.

During the questioning, Rassel told police that if he is released quickly, he would be able to pay off debts of around Tk950 crore to customers and businessmen.

He also denied the issuance of any death threat to a businessman, the investigation officials informed TBS on Wednesday, citing interrogation of Russel in police custody.

Russell, managing director of Evaly, claimed that he did not siphon off any money out of the country.

Investigation Officer (SI) Nazmul Huda said police questioned Russel about non-payment of money to a trader after buying goods from him.

Russel will be sent to court on Thursday morning with no fresh remanded plea, he added.

Meanwhile, the High Court has banned the sale and transfer of assets of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly.

The Bangladesh E-Commerce Welfare Association has formed a human chain demo to press home their seven-point demand including the release of Evaly MD Mohammad Russell and its chairman Shamima Nasrin.