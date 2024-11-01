Police sue 500 RMG workers over torching of army, police vehicles in Kochukhet

Protesters vandalised and set fire to police and army vehicles in Kachukhet area of Mirpur, Dhaka, on 31 October 2024. Photo: Collected

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has sued around 400-500 unnamed readymade garment (RMG) workers over the torching of two vehicles of the Bangladesh Army and police vehicles during a clash in the Kachukhet area of the capital yesterday (31 October) morning.

The case was filed with the Kafrul Police Station this (1 November) morning, DMP Deputy Commissioner (Mirpur Zone) Maksudur Rahman confirmed to The Business Standard.

"Actions will be taken against those involved in the incident after investigation," he said.

At around 9am yesterday, workers from Centex Fashion Limited and other nearby factories gathered in front of their workplaces after the management of the nearby Mousumi Garments shut down the factory the previous night following a series of altercations.

The shutdown led to a larger gathering of workers on the street, and tensions escalated when police and army personnel were deployed in the area.

Witnesses say workers threw bricks and stones at them. In response, the police resorted to baton charges, which resulted in further unrest.

"At one point, the workers vandalised and set fire to two vehicles belonging to the police and army. In response, police and army personnel took action to disperse them," said Kazi Golam Mostafa, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kafrul Police Station told TBS on the day.

Lima Khanam, on-duty official at the Fire Service control room, said two units of firefighters were working to douse the fire. "We don't know who set the fire or how it started."

Around two hours after the incident, the army took measures to regain control by sealing off the area and restricting movement.

According to Dhaka Medical College Hospital sources, two workers named Al Amin, 17, and Jhuma Akter, 15, were shot during the clash and were later admitted to the hospital.

"Al Amin was heading home when he was shot in the back," said his coworker Kabir Hossain, adding that Al Amin, who hailed from Khulna, lived near the factory in Mirpur-14.

Jhuma's sister, Morjina Begum, stated that Jhuma, a sewing operator at Centex Fashion, was hit in the leg and was discharged after receiving initial treatment.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH Police Outpost, confirmed that while Jhuma was released after receiving primary care, Al Amin remains in critical condition and is undergoing surgery.

Speaking to TBS yesterday, Centex Managing Director Jashimuddin, said the workers of Creative Designers had been demanding the resignation of a line chief. The resignation demands came after the line chief's relative allegedly beat up a factory operator, angering workers.

Earlier on Wednesday (30 October), a meeting was held between law enforcers, the army and workers. During the meeting, an altercation broke out.

The factory was then shut after Section-13/A of the Labour Law – no work, no pay – was implemented.

The following day, the workers again took to the streets demanding punishment of law enforcers who had gotten into an altercation with workers.