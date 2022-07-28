Police still clueless in death of expatriate father, son in Sylhet

The police are yet to find any clue or lead regarding the death of an expatriate father and son who were rescued with three other family members by police in an unconscious state from their rented house in Sylhet's Osmaninagar upazila on Tuesday.

Police rescued UK resident Rafiqul Islam, his sons Maikul Islam and Sadikul Islam, his wife Husnara Begum, and his daughter Samira Islam following a call to 999 by the victim's in-laws. They were admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical Hospital but Rafiqul and Maikul were declared dead.

Primarily, the police believe that the incident may have happened due to poisoning of foods, said sources at the police.

"We are yet to determine how the incident happened and if it was suicide or murder. Victims' family members are undergoing treatment and are not yet in a condition to talk to the police. Some information is expected to get from them," said Mohammad Farid Ahmed, Superintendent of Police in Sylhet.

He added that police talked to the deceased' in-laws who were in the other room of the house but nothing incoherent or suspicious was found in their conversation. The victims did not have any dispute related to land or any other property either.

Anfar Ali, father-in-law of deceased Rafiqul, said that on Sunday night, his daughter and son-in-law along with the whole family had fast food and fell asleep in a room around 10pm.

"We got no response from them in the morning when we called them for having breakfast. So, we called 999. Then, the police came, broke the door and rescued them in an unconscious state. They were sent to the hospital where the doctor declared Rafiqul and Maikul dead," he added.

He demanded a proper investigation and trial of the incident.

Doctors said Sadiqul's condition has improved slightly but Samira is still in critical condition.

Rafiqul Islam has been living in the UK with his family for a long time. He returned home on 12 July for the treatment of Sadiqul. After having treatment for a week in Dhaka, he rented the second floor of the house owned by the upazila's Tajpur union parishad chairman Arunadhay Pal on 18 July.

Delowar Hossain, brother-in-law of Rafiqul, filed a case with the Osmaninagar Police Station on Thursday.

The bodies of the deceased father and son were buried in their family graveyard in Bara Dhira Rai village of Dayami union parishad after their funeral on Thursday afternoon.