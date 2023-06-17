Police seek 5-day remand for 9 arrestees in journalist Nadim murder case

Police on Saturday placed nine accused of Jamalpur journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim murder case in a Jamalpur court and sought five-day remand for each of them.

The court set the date of hearing of the remand petition on Sunday sending the accused to the district jail.

Sohel Rana, officer-in-charge of Bakshiganj Police Station, said nine accused have been sent to jail through the court.

The hearing of the remand petition will be held on Sunday, the officer added.

A case was lodged against 47 people naming the Sadhurpara Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu as prime accused in connection with Nadim's murder.

Earlier, Banglanews24.com journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim who was seriously injured in an attack allegedly by some supporters of a UP chairman in Pathati area of Bakshiganj Upazila Wednesday night died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

He worked as Jamalpur correspondent for Banglanews24.com and Bakshiganj upazila correspondent for Ekattor Television. He was also a member of Jamalpur Press Club.

Nadim's wife Monira Begum alleged that some supporters of Sadhurpara Union Parishad chairman Mahmudul Alam Babur attacked Nadim and killed him.