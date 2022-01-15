Police seek 10-day remand for killer of ex-DU professor

TBS Report
15 January, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 02:45 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police have sought a 10-day remand for Anwarul Islam, a construction worker, in a case filed over the killing of retired Dhaka University Professor Sayeda Gaffar Khaleque.

On Friday morning, police recovered the body of the 71-year-old teacher from a bush in Gazipur's Kashimpur, three days after she went missing.

A mason named Anwarul Islam, 25, from Gaibandha was arrested on suspicion later in the day. He was working at the under-construction building on the five-kantha land inside Dhaka University Teachers' Housing Project in Kashimpur's Panishail, owned by the deceased.

Following the arrest, the son of the deceased Saud Ifkhar bin Zahir filed a case against mason Anwarul and several other unidentified persons.

"During interrogation, Anwarul admitted to strangling Sayeda to death with her scarf on Tuesday and dumping her body inside a bush just 200-yard away from the rented residence," said Kashimpur police station Officer-in-Charge Mahbube Khoda.

"The reason for killing is still unknown," the OC said, adding that Anwarul is being quizzed.

However, the relatives of the victim suspect that the former Dhaka University professor was killed mainly to loot money.

Sayeda Gaffar Khaleque, a retired professor at the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science, Dhaka University, had been living in a rented house in Panishail area to look after the construction of the building.

Her late husband Kibriaul Khaleq was also a teacher at Dhaka University.

After Sayeda Gaffar went missing on Wednesday (12 January), her daughter Sadia Afrin filed a general diary (GD) with the Kashimpur police station in connection with her disappearance.

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former professor and demanded the swift arrest and exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing.

The Vice-Chancellor prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members. 

Professor Sayeda Gaffar Khaleque

