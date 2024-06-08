Police recovers body of woman from her house in Uttara

The police have recovered the body of a woman from her house in Uttara this evening (8 June).

The deceased was identified as Choiti Majumder, 28, hailing from Jashore.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Uttara West Police Station Sheikh Mofizul Islam said the woman was taken to Uttara's Lubana Hospital.

The cause of her death could not be known immediately, the police official added.

Uttara Zone Assistant Commissioner Sumon Kar said they got a call at 6:30pm on the emergency hotline number-999. Then they sent a police team to recover her body.

A case will be filed in this regard, he added.