Police press charges against 29 Rohingyas in Mohib Ullah murder case

Police on Monday submitted a chargesheet against 29 Rohingya people in connection with the murder of their leader Mohib Ullah.

Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police Rafiqul Islam said of the charge-sheeted accused, 15 are now in jail while 14 others remained fugitive.

On 29 September last year, Mohib Ullah, chairman of Arkan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), was killed by some gunmen at his office.

They fired four shots at Mohib Ullah and fled the scene using a lane behind Mohib Ullah's house.

On 30 September of the same year, police filed a case the murder following a complaint from his brother Habib Ullah.

On 25 August, 2019, Mohib Ullah came to the limelight as a leader after holding an assembly of around five lakh Rohingyas.