Police press charges against 29 Rohingyas in Mohib Ullah murder case

Crime

UNB
13 June, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 04:29 pm

Related News

Police press charges against 29 Rohingyas in Mohib Ullah murder case

15 of them are now in jail while 14 others remain fugitive

UNB
13 June, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 04:29 pm
Rohingya Leader Mohibullah Killed in Bangladesh
Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah. Photo: Collected

Police on Monday submitted a chargesheet against 29 Rohingya people in connection with the murder of their leader Mohib Ullah.

Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police Rafiqul Islam said of the charge-sheeted accused, 15 are now in jail while 14 others remained fugitive.

On 29 September last year, Mohib Ullah, chairman of Arkan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), was killed by some gunmen at his office.

They fired four shots at Mohib Ullah and fled the scene using a lane behind Mohib Ullah's house.

On 30 September of the same year, police filed a case the murder following a complaint from his brother Habib Ullah.

On 25 August, 2019, Mohib Ullah came to the limelight as a leader after holding an assembly of around five lakh Rohingyas.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mohib Ullah Murder / chargesheet / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

5h | Panorama
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

6h | Panorama
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

5h | Brands
Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Zayed Khan did not disturb me: Moushumi

Zayed Khan did not disturb me: Moushumi

44m | Videos
Find out how to dress in the new office

Find out how to dress in the new office

1h | Videos
South City's initiative to free Dhaka from pollution, traffic jams

South City's initiative to free Dhaka from pollution, traffic jams

2h | Videos
Which Bollywood gangster movies ruled the box office?

Which Bollywood gangster movies ruled the box office?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

3
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?