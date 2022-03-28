Police looking for Moosa to solve Shahjahanpur double murder case

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 10:25 pm

AL Leader Jahidul Islam Tipu, 40, and college student Samia Afran Jamal Prity, 22, have been murdered amid a busy traffic in the capital on Thursday. Photo: Collected
AL Leader Jahidul Islam Tipu, 40, and college student Samia Afran Jamal Prity, 22, have been murdered amid a busy traffic in the capital on Thursday. Photo: Collected

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has started a search for Suman Shikder alias Moosa, who allegedly hired a hitman for killing Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu in the capital's Shahjahanpur area last week.

Samia Afnan Prity, a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls' College, was also killed in the incident, while Tipu's chauffeur Munna was injured.

An official involved in the investigation said the detectives could not find any trace of Moosa since Tipu was murdered on Thursday night.

"The killing might have been triggered by an intention to dominate the tender process of National Sports Council, upcoming Motijheel Awami League Council committee and also the Motijheel-Shahjahanpur area," the Detective Branch official said on condition of anonymity.

He said Moosa was a professional killer and a member of Dhaka's most notorious "Bikash-Prokash gang". Later he joined the gang of Jafor Ahmed Manik alias Freedom Manik in the Khilgaon-Shahjahanpur area. He met Omar Faruq alias Kana Faruq, a murder case accused, when he went to jail in the recent years and developed a good relationship with him.

Moosa and Faruq were accused in a case over the murder of Jubo League activist Rizvi Hasan alias Bocha Babu. They tried to intimidate Babu's father Md Kalam to withdraw the case against them, and asked Tipu to help them in this regard. However, instead of intimidating Kalam, Tipu helped him, an additional deputy commissioner of the Detective Branch told TBS.

"The accused in the Babu murder case were angered as Tipu did not help them intimidate Kalam as they wished," the official said.

Faruq was supposed to be a candidate for the general secretary post of Motijheel Thana Awami League unit, but he could not vie for the post as he was accused in Babu murder case.

The detectives are looking for Faruq, general secretary of Dhaka Metro South Ward-10 Awami League, and his accomplice Nasir Uddin, in connection with the case.

Police also suspect that fugitive criminal Jisan Ahmed alias Jisan and former Dhaka South Jubo League organising secretary Khalid Mahmud Bhuyian are the mastermind behind the murder of Tipu, former general secretary of Motijheel Awami League.

Jisan, wanted by the Interpol, is currently hiding in Malaysia and Khalid is in jail since the law enforcers conducted drives against casinos in Dhaka in 2019.

In another development, a Dhaka court on Monday granted a seven-day remand for Masum Mohammad Akash, 34, who was arrested for allegedly shooting Tipu and the other victims.

Rifat Rahman Shamim, Deputy Commissioner of Detective Branch's Motijheel Division, told TBS that they may solve the mystery once they can glean more information from Akash in remand.

