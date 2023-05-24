Police investigating MP Mustafizur’s display of firearm in rally

Chattogram police are investigating the incident where Banshkhali MP Mustafizur Rahaman Chowdhury was seen leading a political procession while carrying a firearm in his hand, Ctg Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah confirmed.

He said the District Special Branch (DSB) has been directed to inquire whether the weapon was legal or illegal and why it was displayed at the rally.

"I have seen the images showing the MP leading a rally with a gun in hand. Legal action will be taken after the investigation is completed," said the district superintendent of police.

On Monday (22 May) afternoon, MP Mustafizur Rahaman Chowdhury led a rally, walking with a pistol in hand, to protest the alleged death threat to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Shortly afterwards, a video of the rally went viral on social media drawing widespread public attention.

The Chattogram-16 MP did not receive phone calls when The Business Standard tried to contact him for comments regarding the incident.

According to a media statement issued in this regard, MP Mustafizur Rahaman hurled counter questions at his critics asking why he cannot take part in a procession with his licensed gun when a BNP leader can openly threaten the premier in a public meeting.

Calling on party leaders and activists to be vigilant, he said, "The anti-liberation and anti-state BNP-Jamaat alliance has been repeatedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with aims to destroy the development, progress and prosperity of the country. Everyone must be more careful now and take initiative to guard their hold."

"We must fight anti-state plots and arsonists as we did during the Liberation War in 1971," the statement added.

This is not the first time that Mustafizur garnered negative limelight. Earlier, the lawmaker drew criticism for physically abusing an election officer and making controversial remarks on the liberation war and the freedom fighters.