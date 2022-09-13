Police identified theft gang analysing over 500 CCTV footage

Police have identified a theft gang after analysing more than 500 CCTV footage of nearby areas of a residential building from where the gang recently stole 72 bhori of gold jewelry and Tk1 lakh in cash.

In a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner (Ramna zone) Md Shahidullah said after identifying them, the police raided different places in Kalabagan and Adabor, and arrested four members of the theft gang on Monday (12 September).

The arrestees are Md Sohel, Md Forhad, Md Ilias Sheikh, and Md Anwarul Islam alias Anwar.

Police also seized three foreign-made pistols, 111 rounds of bullets, three magazines, three bhori gold and Tk85,000 from the arrestees.

"The thieves broke into a Lake Circus flat by cutting the window grills and stole gold jewelry weighing 72 bhori and Tk1 lakh on 20 August midnight.

"Later, police analysed more than 500 CCTV footages of nearby areas and identified the thieves," DC Md Shahidullah said.

The officer said that the thieves worked in the guise of van vendors selling vegetables or fruits to target empty houses.

"If they are obstructed during theft, they snatch valuables by threatening the victims with weapons," he added.

A case has been filed against the arrestees with Kalabagan Police Station under the Arms Act. The arrestees have been sent to court with a 10-day remand plea.