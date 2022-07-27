Police find SUST student’s mobile phone and ‘murder weapon’

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 02:36 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police have recovered a mobile phone and a knife which is believed to have been used to kill Bulbul Ahmed, a student of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).

The police raided Kamrul Islam's house on Wednesday (27 July) morning, who was arrested in connection Bulbul's death.  

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (South) Azbahar Ali Sheikh confirmed the matter saying, "Bulbul's mobile phone and a knife have been recovered from Kamrul's house. The investigation is still going on."

According to sources, Kamrul Islam lives in Tilagaon, near the university. He is a mason by profession. On the night of Bulbul's death, Kamrul was detained for questioning. Later, the police conducted a raid in his house.

Meanwhile, a police source said that Kamrul disclosed there were three people involved in the murder and admitted his involvement as well, during the interrogation. 

The source also said the arrestees may be taken to court today.

A female student of the Bangla Department of Shahjalal University of Science & Technology (SUST), who was with Bulbul when he was stabbed to death, came under suspicion over the killing, police officials said yesterday.

Amina Parveen, SUST director of student counseling, mentioned that three people wearing masks were involved in the murder, quoting the student who was with Bulbul at the time of the incident.

On Monday (25 July) evening, Bulbul Ahmed was stabbed to death by muggers in Ghazikalur Hill near the campus. He was a third year student of public administration department.

The university's registrar Muhammad Ishfaqul Haque filed a case with the Jalalabad police station on Monday midnight over the incident.

