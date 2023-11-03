Police detains BNP leader Amir Khasru

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has detained BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury from his Gulshan residence on 3 November. Photo: Collected

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has detained BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury from his Gulshan residence tonight (3 November).

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, DMP Additional Commissioner Harun or Rashid said Khasru has been taken to the DB office in Minto Road.

Late last night, police surrounded the BNP leader's Gulshan residence.

On 2 November, the BNP alleged that its Dhaka North city unit Member Secretary Aminul Haq and three others were picked up by the Detective Branch (DB) of police from the city's Gulshan area.

A team of DB police raided a house near Hotel Amari and detained Aminul, also a former captain of the national football team, around 3:45am, reports UNB, citing BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The DB also picked up BNP's media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan. He was taken to the DB Office in Minto Road.

Pausing their protests for two days, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami will again enforce a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning from Sunday (5 November) to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next general elections under a non-partisan administration.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a virtual press briefing yesterday.

Earlier on 29 October, hours after deadly clashes rocked parts of Dhaka, police detained BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Later at night, a Dhaka court sent Fakhrul to jail after rejecting his bail.

Around 10 hours after detaining Mirza Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence on Sunday morning, police filed at least two new cases, bringing the total number of cases against him to 100.

Then, Rizvi announced a three-day blockade from 31 October to 2 November.

Earlier that morning, party leaders claimed police surrounded the residences of Fakhrul, Mirza Abbas, and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury to arrest them.

Police left the residences of Mirza Abbas and Amir Khasru after an hour of gathering there. Law enforcers said they had gone there as part of their regular operations.

Family members informed them that neither Abbas nor Khasru were at home.

"A team of detectives went to Amir Khasru's house to get him. But he was not found at home," Rifat Rahman Shamim, deputy commissioner of DB Gulshan, told The Business Standard.