Police detains BNP leader Amir Khasru

Crime

TBS Report
03 November, 2023, 01:45 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 02:28 am

Related News

Police detains BNP leader Amir Khasru

Khasru has been taken to the DB office in Minto Road

TBS Report
03 November, 2023, 01:45 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 02:28 am
The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has detained BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury from his Gulshan residence on 3 November. Photo: Collected
The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has detained BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury from his Gulshan residence on 3 November. Photo: Collected

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has detained BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury from his Gulshan residence tonight (3 November). 

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, DMP Additional Commissioner Harun or Rashid said Khasru has been taken to the DB office in Minto Road. 

Late last night, police surrounded the BNP leader's Gulshan residence.

On 2 November, the BNP alleged that its Dhaka North city unit Member Secretary Aminul Haq and three others were picked up by the Detective Branch (DB) of police from the city's Gulshan area.

A team of DB police raided a house near Hotel Amari and detained Aminul, also a former captain of the national football team, around 3:45am, reports UNB, citing BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The DB also picked up BNP's media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan. He was taken to the DB Office in Minto Road.

BNP faces mass arrests, Fakhrul sent to jail

Pausing their protests for two days, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami will again enforce a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning from Sunday (5 November) to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next general elections under a non-partisan administration.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a virtual press briefing yesterday.

Earlier on 29 October, hours after deadly clashes rocked parts of Dhaka, police detained BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Later at night, a Dhaka court sent Fakhrul to jail after rejecting his bail. 

Around 10 hours after detaining Mirza Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence on Sunday morning, police filed at least two new cases, bringing the total number of cases against him to 100. 

Then,  Rizvi announced a three-day blockade from 31 October to 2 November.

Earlier that morning, party leaders claimed police surrounded the residences of Fakhrul, Mirza Abbas, and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury to arrest them.

Police left the residences of Mirza Abbas and Amir Khasru after an hour of gathering there. Law enforcers said they had gone there as part of their regular operations.

Family members informed them that neither Abbas nor Khasru were at home.

"A team of detectives went to Amir Khasru's house to get him. But he was not found at home," Rifat Rahman Shamim, deputy commissioner of DB Gulshan, told The Business Standard.

Top News

BNP leader Amir Khasru / detained / DB / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to IUCN surveys, vulture numbers over the last 10 years have remained stable but low. There are only around 250 of these birds in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The tale of a bird in the crossfire

15h | Earth
When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

18h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

1d | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

5h | TBS SPORTS
Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

7h | TBS World
A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

6h | TBS Stories
Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

13h | TBS World