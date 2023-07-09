Police detains 505 mugging suspects within 1 week of 'special' drive

Crime

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

Police detains 505 mugging suspects within 1 week of 'special' drive

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 10:17 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 505 mugging suspects in the capital in the first week of July during 'special' drives after Eid-ul-Azha.

Earlier, on 1 July, Police constable Moniruzzaman Talukder was stabbed to death by muggers on 1 July in Farmgate area when he returned to the capital from his village in Sherpur after the Eid vacation, which prompted the DMP to start the drive against muggers.

Two days before the incident, a journalist of a private television channel Rakibul Hasan Rana was stabbed by muggers in front of the BTV office in Rampura.

Around 208 cases were lodged in police stations of the capital over the arrests, according to the statistics provided by the DMP on Sunday, showing that the arrests were made between 1-7 July.

Of the eight crime divisions, the Tejgaon division – where cases of mugging and snatching are prevalent – made the highest number of cases and arrests. 

The division arrested 187 people in 73 cases, while Lalbagh division arrested 73 people in 35 cases, Mirpur division arrested 66 people in 32 cases, Ramna division arrested 46 people in 23 cases, Uttara Division arrested 51 people in 10 cases, Motijheel division arrested 44 people in 15 cases, Wari division arrested 27 people in 13 cases and Gulshan division arrested 11 people in seven cases.

Addressing allegations that victims feel discouraged to file mugging cases as police stations are often reluctant in taking these, DMP Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq instructed police officials to file mugging cases on their own even if the victims do not want to.

The data further showed that only eight people were arrested in mugging cases while 497 people were arrested in cases in connection with robbery or attempted mugging.

In 2022, at least 1,603 incidents of theft, 145 mugging and 27 robberies took place in the capital. Till April of this year, 61 incidents of mugging and 10 robberies took place in Dhaka.

Top News

police / DMP / mugging

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

9h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

13h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

2h | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

1h | TBS Stories
What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020