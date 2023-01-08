Police cordon off ‘militant den’ in Sunamganj
Police cordoned off a house at Fechi Atghar in Jagannathpur upazila of Sunamganj district on Sunday, suspecting it to be a militant hideout.
Subhasish Dhar, additional superintendent of Sunamganj (Jagannathpur circle) police, said a team of police cordoned off the house Sunday morning on an information that there are a huge quantity of illegal firearms and bombs in the abandoned house.
The owner of the house is a resident of Sylhet city, he said.
A bomb disposal unit went to the spot.