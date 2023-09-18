Police constable, 2 others arrested for extorting under guise of DB officials

Police have arrested three individuals, including a police constable, who were extorting money from pedestrians by posing as members of the Detective Branch of the Police.

The arrested individuals are Police Constable Md Monirul Islam, 27, currently serving as a security guard in Savar's Angel City; Enamul Haque Shamim, 36, from Mahmudpur village in Shariatpur; and Md Zahirul Islam, 41, from Alokdia village in Jhenaidah. Another suspect, Md Sohail, managed to evade arrest.

The police conducted a operation in the Rajfulbaria area of Savar last night, leading to the arrest of the three culprits, Savar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Deepak Chandra Saha told The Buinsess Standard today.

Among the items confiscated were a Toyota Premio model car, a set of handcuffs, two fake newspaper identity cards, Tk28,400 in cash, ATM cards from various banks, and other personal belongings.

Shamim and Zahirul had been impersonating journalists in Savar for an extended period. Police discovered press IDs from two newspapers, Ekusher Bani and Ajker Sanglap, in their possession.

The OC said a victim named Shaon had filed a case against them at Savar Model Police Station last night.

Shaon said the four individuals claiming to be DB police picked him up from the Rajfulbaria area last night. They handcuffed and assaulted him with a rubber stick, demanding Tk10,000 from his family over the phone. Shaon reported that they released him after his mother transferred Tk4,000 via mobile financial services.

OC Deepak Chandra Saha added the gang also targeted two transportation staff members, Sumon Hossain and Imran, demanding Tk10,000. The family of one of the victims alerted the police. Subsequently, a team from Savar Model Police Station conducted a raid in the Rajfulbaria area, leading to the arrest of three suspects.

According to OC Deepak Chandra Saha, this gang had been extorting money from various individuals by picking them up in cars while impersonating DB police for an extended period. An investigation has been launched to determine if there are any other accomplices involved in this criminal network.