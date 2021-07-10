Police charge owner Hashem, 4 sons and 3 officials with murders

Police have brought charges of murders and attempts to murder against Sajeeb Group Chairman MA Hashem, his four sons and three factory officials over the deaths of 52 workers in Thursday's fire.

Bhulta Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Nazim Uddin Mozumder filed the case today under sections 302, 307, and 326 of the Penal Code 1860.

If found guilty under Section 302, which deals with the crime of murder, they shall be sentenced to death or life imprisonment and may also be liable to a fine. Section 307 offers life imprisonment or up to ten years imprisonment and a fine for attempted murder. While section 326 offers imprisonment for life or imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to a fine for hurting someone intentionally.

The accused are- Sajeeb Group Chairman MA Hashem, his four sons- Hasib Bin Hashem, Tarek Ibrahim, Tawsib Ibrahim and Tanjim Ibrahim; CEO Shahan Shah Azad, DGM Mamunur Rashid and Engineer Md Salahuddin.

A massive fire broke out at the Shezan Juice factory, sister concern of Sajeeb Group, in Narayanganj's Bhulta area at 5pm on Thursday. Three workers died after jumping from the roof during the fire. Later fire service recovered bodies of 49 workers on Friday.

On the same day, MA Hashem pointed fingers at the workers for the blaze, saying their negligence might have caused the fire.

Today, police picked up MA Hashem and his sons from their Gulshan residence in the capital and took them to the Rupganj police station. Later police shown them arrested in the case.