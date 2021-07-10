Police charge owner Hashem, 4 sons and 3 officials with murders

Crime

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 04:06 pm

Related News

Police charge owner Hashem, 4 sons and 3 officials with murders

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 04:06 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Police have brought charges of murders and attempts to murder against Sajeeb Group Chairman MA Hashem, his four sons and three factory officials over the deaths of 52 workers in Thursday's fire.

Bhulta Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Nazim Uddin Mozumder filed the case today under sections 302, 307, and 326 of the Penal Code 1860. 

If found guilty under Section 302, which deals with the crime of murder, they shall be sentenced to death or life imprisonment and may also be liable to a fine. Section 307 offers life imprisonment or up to ten years imprisonment and a fine for attempted murder. While section 326 offers imprisonment for life or imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to a fine for hurting someone intentionally.

The accused are- Sajeeb Group Chairman MA Hashem, his four sons- Hasib Bin Hashem, Tarek Ibrahim, Tawsib Ibrahim and Tanjim Ibrahim; CEO Shahan Shah Azad, DGM Mamunur Rashid and Engineer Md Salahuddin.

A massive fire broke out at the Shezan Juice factory, sister concern of Sajeeb Group, in Narayanganj's Bhulta area at 5pm on Thursday. Three workers died after jumping from the roof during the fire. Later fire service recovered bodies of 49 workers on Friday.

On the same day, MA Hashem pointed fingers at the workers for the blaze, saying their negligence might have caused the fire.

Today, police picked up MA Hashem and his sons from their Gulshan residence in the capital and took them to the Rupganj police station. Later police shown them arrested in the case.

Bangladesh / Top News

Shezan Juice Factory fire / Shezan Juice factory

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

11m | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

16m | Videos
TBS Stories: Sundarbans is changing due to Farakka

TBS Stories: Sundarbans is changing due to Farakka

16m | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50

26m | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

2
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

3
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

4
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

5
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

6
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru