Police arrest one man with 1kg heroin in Rajshahi

Crime

BSS
04 December, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 11:23 am

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

Police in an overnight anti-crime drive arrested an alleged drug peddler with one kilogram (Kg) of heroin in the district.

The arrested was identified as Sabbir Rahman alias Sakim, 38, son of late Shafiqul Islam of Premtali Kathalbaria village under Godagari Upazila in the district, police said this morning.

On a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in Sakim's locality and nabbed him with the drugs at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

A case was recorded with Godagari Police Station in this connection and the arrestee with the heroin was sent to the court this morning.

rajshahi

