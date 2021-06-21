Police arrest 6 associates of Omi

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 06:56 pm

Tuhim Siddiky Omi was sued in a case filed over physical assault of actor Porimoni

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police have arrested six associates of Tuhim Siddiky Omi, one of the accused in actor Porimoni assault case, in connection with a human trafficking case.

A good number of passports, hard disks, pen drives and some vehicles were also seized from their possession.

Azad Rahman, additional SP of police's CID, confirmed the news to The Business Standard and said they will disclose further information in a press briefing tomorrow.

Popular silver screen actor Pori Moni claimed to have been assaulted sexually in the Dhaka Boat Club on 8 June night.

Later, she filed a case with Savar Model Police Station, accusing six people, including Omi and Businessman Nasiruddin Mahmud. Pori Moni alleged that Omi took her to the club tactfully and Nasiruddin assaulted her there sexually. However, police arrested the duo immediately after the case was filed.

On 16 June, the detectives carried out a drive in the Capital's Dakkhinkhan area and seized 102 passports from Omi's "Singapore Training Centre".

Later, Omi was sued in a separate case filed with Dakkhinkhan Police Station, on charge of human trafficking.   

