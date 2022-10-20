Police arrest 4 fake DB members

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested four people from Mirpur on charge of impersonating themselves as members of the Detective Branch of Bangladesh Police.

A team from Kafrul police station of DMP arrested them from East Shewrapara on Wednesday (19 October) night.

The arrestees are Tanvir, Sajid, Babu, and Samuel Costa.

At that time, three khaki-coloured DB jackets, a pair of handcuffs, a walkie-talkie, sharp weapons and four button mobiles were seized.

Md Hafizur Rahman, officer in charge of Kafrul police station, said that on Wednesday midnight, they received information that few people were preparing for robbery in East Shewpara area using the identity of DB police.

Based on the information, the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the police station, led by Sub-Inspector Sohebur Rahman, went to the area and arrested four people.

After reviewing the criminal records, police found that the four arrestees were charged under different criminal cases.