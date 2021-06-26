Police arrest 4 drug dealers in Khilgaon, recover new drug ‘Eskuf’

Members of the Detective Branch (DB) of police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered huge quantities of a new drug called "Eskuf" and cannabis from the Khilgaon area of the capital.

The Illegal Weapons Recovery and Drug Control team of DB's Tejgaon Division arrested drug dealers Md Jewel, Md Humayun, Md Sadeq and Md Liton from an area adjacent to Nagdarpar Bridge in Khilgaon at 7:50 pm on Friday.

During the drive, police recovered 200 kg of cannabis and 184 bottles of the new drug Eskuf from their possession, said Detective Branch Joint Commissioner Harun Ur Rashid at a press conference at the DMP Media Centre on Minto Road on Saturday.

Harun Ur Rashid said, "The accused used to collect cannabis and bottles of Eskuf syrup from the border of Brahmanbaria district and supply them to different areas of the city."

"Disguised as vegetable sellers, the accused allegedly brought the latest consignment of Eskuf and cannabis into the capital in a pickup van carrying vegetable from Vijayanagar in Brahmanbaria. Based on an anonymous tip, the detectives conducted an operation in Khilgaon and seized the drug consignment."

According to Joint Commissioner Harun, Eskuf is a syrup rich in "Codeine Phosphate," which is similar to Phensedyl, and it is the first time that the police have recovered this sort of drug in Bangladesh.

He also said the transportation, sale and use of the drugs is an offence under the Narcotics Control Act and a case is being filed against the detainees in this regard with the Khilgaon police station.