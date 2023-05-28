Police arrest 3 involved in snatching Tk25.6 lakh from agent baking outlet in Savar

Police have arrested three individuals today involved in the robbery of Tk25.6 lakh from the agent banking branch of a bank in Savar.

"Tk11 lakh has been recovered from the total looted amount along with the private car used in the robbery incident," Dhaka District Police Superintendent Md Asaduzzaman said during a press briefing on Sunday (28 May).

The arrestees were nabbed following raids in various areas of the country including Narayanganj and Patuakhali, the police said.

"Being an industrial area, large sums of money are transacted in this area every day. And the eyes of criminals are always there. They target different people. In this case, they mostly use white private cars," Superintendent Md Asaduzzaman added.

He said, "In this case too, the criminals used a white private car to carry out the robbery. After learning about the matter, we analysed the CCTV footage and various information and raided different areas and arrested them."

The arrested are Md Shimul, 36, Md Tawhid Islam and Md Jasim Uddin. They were living temporarily in different areas including Narayanganj, and Demra in Dhaka. All of them are professional criminals and have several cases in their name in different police stations, police said.

On 7 May, officials of Islami Bank's Ulail Agent Banking Branch were taking money to the bank's Hemayetpur branch. While en route, miscreants stole the money from the Ulail area of the Dhaka-Aricha highway with the help of a white private car.

Agent Bank Branch Marketing Officer Habibur Rahman told The Business Standard, "On the morning of 7 May, one of our security personnel and I were going to deposit the money in a school bag at Islami Bank's Hemayetpur branch. Meanwhile, while waiting for the car at the Ulail bus stand, suddenly some miscreants in a white private car snatched the money from us. Later, a case was registered at Savar Model Police Station after discussing it with the senior officers as per the rules."

Meanwhile, police have requested everyone to be aware and take the assistance of the police if necessary to avoid such incidents in dealing with or carrying large sums of money.

Regarding the non-recovery of the entire amount, Superintendent Md Asaduzzaman said that after the robbery, the criminals divided the money among themselves, and later they spent the rest of the money on various projects including buying land and building houses with their share of money, so it was not possible to immediately recover the entire amount.

When asked whether the law and order situation has deteriorated or whether there is any deficiency in the necessary monitoring of the police in the area, Md Asaduzzaman said, "We don't think there is any deterioration in the law and order situation or there is any deficiency in monitoring. What has happened is that a large part of the Dhaka-Aricha highway from Jahangirnagar towards Savar is empty. Criminals commit crimes sporadically in these areas. But we have identified the accused in each case and brought them under justice."