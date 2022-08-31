Police arrest 2 of a gang who robbed with greetings

Crime

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 08:52 pm

Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Tejgaon division recently arrested two members of a robbery gang who used to loot people after stopping them by offering salam (greetings).

The arrestees are Md Pintu Mia and Md Suman, confirmed HM Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police Tejgaon division in a press conference on Wednesday (31 August).

The gang members capitalise on religious beliefs by offering salam to the target person on the streets, who stops thinking they are acquaintances. They then loot everything by threatening them saying they have weapons, said the deputy commissioner.

"It was difficult to identify them as they had no weapons and used to roam around like normal people." Azimul Haque said.

The gang robbed a person of Tk80,000 on 21 August in front of Agargaon Post office building. A case was filled in the incident and police arrested two members of the gang later by scrutinising CCTV footages.

They have admitted their crimes during preliminary questioning, said the police official.

Meanwhile, HM Azimul Haque said that police on Tuesday also arrest two muggers from Kawran Bazar in a separate drive.

"They introduced them as RAB members and demanded Tk10,000 from Kawran Bazar wholesale market's laborers.  On information, police arrested them," he added.

He has urged city dwellers to be cautious to avert robbery and inform police if such incidents happen.

Comments

