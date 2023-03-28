Police arrest 16 Jamaat men over 'subversive activities'

Crime

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 09:40 pm

Related News

Police arrest 16 Jamaat men over 'subversive activities'

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 09:40 pm
Police arrest 16 Jamaat men over &#039;subversive activities&#039;

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested 16 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami – including two women and three children who were sent to jail and 11 men who were placed on remand for one day by a Dhaka court yesterday – from the capital's Shahjadpur area on Monday night.

The police produced the arrestees before a Dhaka Court on Tuesday and pleaded for a seven-day remand for 13 of them.

The arrestees were Hussain Bin Mansur, Mufti Rahmatullah Bin Tofazzal Hossain, his wife Jesmin Akter, AKM Abdus Salam, Saimum Jami, Abdullah Al Mahfuz, Hafizur Rahman, Anjum Bin Kamal, Nur Mohamad Monir, Salahuddin Sabbir, Abdur Nur, Nasir Uddin, and Sahera Akter.

The three others were underage.

In the remand appeal, the police said they carried out the drive and arrested the Jamaat-Shibir men from the office of Rahmatullah and Mansur, and recovered crude bombs and some organisational leaflets and literature from there.

The police also said they had information that the accused had stored explosives there with a plan to carry out subversive activities.

Gulshan Police Inspector (investigation) Shahanur Rahman said the Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists were holding a meeting to plan subversive activities.

Abdur Razzak, lawyer of the accused, told the court that the arrestees did not store the crude bombs and did not plan any subversive activities there. They were performing Isha and Tarabih prayers when police arrested them.

Earlier on March 20, police arrested 54 leaders and activists of BNP's Munshiganj unit from Banani Club and said they were planning to hold anti-government activities.

However, BNP said the leaders and activists, invited by a party leader, went there to attend a social programme followed by a dinner.

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said the BNP men were arrested in accordance with the law.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamaat / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

9h | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

9h | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

53m | TBS SPORTS
No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

5h | TBS World
Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

10h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year