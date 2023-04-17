Poacher held with 120kg venison in Khulna

Members of the Bangladesh Coast Guard detained a poacher for carrying meat of deer in East Gharial area under Koira upazila of Khulna.

Coast Guard headquarters media officer Lt Commander Abdur Rahman said the poacher, Md Shah Alam, was detained during a special drive at 5am Monday.

The law enforcers seized 120 kgs of venison and a van from the poacher, reads a press release.

The detainee has been handed over to the officer in charge of Andarmanik forest office for further legal proceedings.