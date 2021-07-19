Planning minister’s phone recovered after 51 days

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 12:54 pm

Planning Minister MA Mannan. Photo: Collected
Planning Minister MA Mannan. Photo: Collected

Police took 51 days to recover Planning Minister MA Mannan's phone, which was snatched from his car in the capital on 30 May. 

"Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Ramna division recovered the iPhone of the planning minister," said Deputy Commissioner Sazzadur Rahman today without disclosing about from whom, where or when the phone was recovered.

The minister was on his way home from his office in the city's Agargaon area that day. 

Planning minister loses phone to snatcher

When his official vehicle reached the Bijoy Sarani signal, the minister was using his phone with the vehicle's window rolled down.

All of a sudden a mugger snatched the minister's phone – an iPhone X – and ran away within seconds.

A case was filed on the same night. 
 

