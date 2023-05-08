Pharmacist's body recovered from Dhanmondi lake day after he went missing

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 05:04 pm

Pharmacist&#039;s body recovered from Dhanmondi lake day after he went missing

Police on Monday recovered the body of a local pharmacist from Dhanmondi a day after he went missing. 

The deceased has been identified as Imtiaz Ahmed, a pharmacist working for General Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Assistant Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Dhanmondi zone Abdullah Al Masum confirmed to The Business Standard. 

He said after getting a call from the National Emergency Service 999 on Monday (8 May), police reached the spot and found a body floating on Dhanmondi lake. 

Later, with the help of fire service officials, the body was recovered around 9am and was sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy. 

According to Dhanmondi police, Imtiaz Ahmed had been missing since the early hours of Sunday. 

"He left his Dhanmondi home for a morning walk around 7am yesterday and had been missing since then. His family members filed a general diary with the Dhanmondi police station on the same day," said Md Saiful Islam, inspector (investigation) of Dhanmondi police station. 

Sources at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital mortuary said there were several wounds on the body. 

Earlier on 22 October last year, the dead body of Shahadat Hossain Majumdar, a marine engineer, was recovered from Rabindra Sarabar area of Dhanmondi Lake. 

The body also bore injury marks sustained from a sharp weapon and later, police investigation found that he was killed by muggers. Relatives of the deceased said Shahadat went out for a walk in the Dhanmondi lake area on that evening like every other day.

