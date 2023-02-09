PBI uncovers 'retributive murder' disguised as road accident

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has solved a case that was initially thought to be a road accident but has now been revealed to be a pre-planned murder.

In August 2021, two men, Shahan Shah Alam Biplob (34) and Monir Hossain (34) were found dead "in a road accident" in Narsingdi.

Highway Police recovered the bodies and filed a case under the Road Transport Act 2018 citing their motorbike hit by a microbus as the reason for their death.

The Highway Police later filed a charge sheet before the court on 9 November of the same year accusing the microbus owner Md Masum Mia (41) of the accident.

Meanwhile, the brother of deceased Biplob, Sohagh Miah, opposed the charge sheet claiming the death as murder and the court asked the PBI for further investigations.

PBI Chief and Additional Inspector General of Police Banaj Kumar Majumder briefed the media on Thursday claiming that from the very beginning, they suspected that Biplob and Monir were murdered as they were accused in several criminal cases.

He said that Biplob visited the Narsingdi Police Station earlier in the day of the accident regarding another case.

"Biplob was accused in at least 10 criminal cases including four murders. Locals were terrorised over his activities," he added.

"A businessman named Mamun Mia, once a close ally and partner of Biplob, who later turned into an enemy over a business feud, was seen at the spot of the 'accident' on the same day. That made the PBI suspicious," he said.

"And the microbus owner Masum Mia never showed up to get back the vehicle. It was another clue," the PBI chief added.

The PBI later found that Mamun Mia and eight of his associates planned the murder at least 10-15 days before the event. They believed that Biplob was becoming a threat to them and had to be stopped. Earlier, they attempted to carry out the murder at a local BNP leader's funeral but failed. On the fourth attempt, they managed to hit the motorcycle that Biplob and Monir were riding on with a microbus, killing them on the spot.

Four of the accused – Mamun Mia, Masum Mia, Sohag Mia and Masud Mia – have been arrested, and three of them have given confessional statements before a Narsingdi court.