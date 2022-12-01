PBI recovers more remains of Ayat from Chattogram canal

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 01:51 pm

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Thursday (1 December) recovered the severed head of five-year-old Ayat  from a canal in Chattogram who was abducted and murdered.

Earlier on Wednesday (30 November), PBI recovered two polythene-wrapped legs of Ayat from the same area.

"The severed head was found by searching the polythene deposited in the water trapped in the sluicegate. The head was found inside a polythene wrapped in duct tape as described by Abir Ali, Ayat's killer," Chattogram Metropolitan Superintendent of Police Naima Sultana said. 

On 25 November, PBI arrested Abir Ali, 20, for kidnapping and murdering Alina Islam Ayat 10 days after she went missing.

Illias Khan, PBI inspector in Chattogram, said that Abir Ali, an ex-tenant of the victim's family, kidnapped the girl on 15 November for ransom on her way to a mosque where she used to learn Arabic at Bandartila area in Chattogram. 

Ali strangled the girl to death and later he chopped her into six pieces after taking to a residence on Akmal Ali Road in the city. He subsequently dumped the body wrapped in two bags on a beach in the city's Kattali area, the PBI officer said.

The victim's father, Sohel Rana, lodged a general diary at the local police station after she went missing, police said.

Abir was put on another seven-day remand on Monday on completion of his two-day remand.

Abir's parents van puller Azharul Islam and his wife Aleya Begum were placed on a on a three-day remand on Tuesday.

