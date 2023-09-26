PBI files chargesheet against 2 over spreading rumour on Sultan's Dine

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 12:49 pm

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) pressed charges against two people for spreading lies over Sultan's Dine's food items.

The chargesheet was submitted to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on 19 September. The accused are Kanak Laila and Abdul Hakim, part-time officials of a private bank.

PBI mentioned in the chargesheet that the accused had deliberately spread lies that the restaurant used the meat of dog and cat instead of mutton in its kacchi biryani.

Kamal Ahmed, manager of the Gulshan branch of Sultan's Dine, filed the case with the CMM court in Dhaka on 3 April in this regard.

The court directed the PBI to investigate the case. After investigation, the PBI submitted the chargesheet to the court.

PBI's investigation officer Md Nazim Uddin said, "We were confirmed during the investigation that Sultan's Dine used mutton in its kacchi biryani. But, Kanak Laila and Abdul Hakim had spread lies claiming that the restaurant used dog and cat meat. It is a crime."

A chargesheet was submitted to court against them for defamation and extortion, he added.

Sultan's Dine

