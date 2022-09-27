PBI chief files case against ex-top cop Babul Akhter

For spreading "false and febricated information" about the murder of Mahmuda Akhter Mitu in Chattogram, four persons including her husband former police superintendent Babul Akhter, Babul's father and brother have been sued under the Digital Security Act and Special Powers Act.

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder filed the case with Dhanmondi police station on Tuesday evening, said Dhanmondi police OC Ikram Ali Mia.

The accused are Babul Akhter, his father Abdul Wadud, brother Habibur Rahman and expatriate YouTuber and former journalist Elias Hossain.

OC Ikram said that no one was arrested yet as the investigation was going on.

Former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akhter had earlier appealed with a Chattogram court to file a case against six police officers including the PBI chief for "beating out" confessional statement in police custody in Mitu murder case.

Apart from the PBI chief, names of five top cops – PBI Chattogram District Unit SP Nazmul Hasan, Chattogram Metro Unit SP Naima Sultana, PBI former Inspector Santosh Kumar Chakma, AKM Mohiuddin Salim and Chattogram District Unit Inspector Kazi Enayet Kabir – cropped up in the case plea.

The court scrapped the plea on 19 September. Banaj Kumar Majumder – also an additional inspector general of police – filed the case against Babul just two days after the court rejected the application.

On 5 June 2016, Mahmuda Akter Mitu was knifed and shot dead in Chattogram metropolis while she was taking her son to school. Subsequently, Babul filed a murder case.

The PBI recently submitted the charge sheet against seven people including Babul in Mitu murder case as a dramatic turnaround from plaintiff to prime accused happened.