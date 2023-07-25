PBI arrests stepfather for killing son in Faridpur

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has arrested Md Mizanur Rahman from Magura, stepfather of Mursalin, an 11-year-old boy from Faridpur whose remains were recovered from a riverside on 26 December last year.

PBI Faridpur Police Super Md Abul Kalam Azad said, "Mizanur confessed to the murder and gave statement under section 164."

On 26 December 2022, police recovered 70 pieces of bones including the skull of a human body in a white plastic bag near Sardarpara Kali Mandir on the side of Chandana-Barasia river in Faridpur's Madhukhali upazila, according to PBI sources.

Later on, Madhukhali Police Station Sub-Inspector Syed Tofazzal Hossain filed a murder case with Madhukhali Police Station. The court entrusted the investigation of the case to PBI.