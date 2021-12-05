PBI arrests 2 for killing housemaid in Niketon

Crime

BSS
05 December, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 04:29 pm

PBI arrests 2 for killing housemaid in Niketon

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has arrested a couple for killing their housemaid Pervin alias Fensi, 30, in capital's Niketon on 1 December and dumping the body in a deserted area in Diabari of Turag.

The arrestees are – Syed Jasimul Hasan, 63, and his wife Syed Samina Hasan, 60.

PBI Dhaka Metro (North) special superintendent of police (SSP) Md Jahangir Alam at a press briefing at its Agargaon office today said, members of Turag Police Station on 2 December recovered the body of an unidentified woman in Diabari Jhaubon area. Later PBI started probing the incident.

"Following the direction of our DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, a PBI team led by Inspector Mohammad Torikul Islam went to the scene and managed to identify the body as Pervin alias Fensi, who used to work at the flat of Syed Jasimul Hasan in Niketon.

"On 1 December, Syeda Samina Hasan engaged into an altercation with Fensi and started beating her with a piece of wood, leaving her senseless and ultimately dead," SSP Md Jahangir Alam said.

After killing her, Jasimul and Samina made a plan to dump the body somewhere and they took help of their driver Ramjan Ali, 41.

The three dumped Fensy's body in Jhaubon area and fled the scene.
 

housemaid / killed and dumped / diabari / niketon / PIB

