Passenger kicked off moving bus in Chattogram

TBS Report
13 November, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2021, 05:55 pm

Representational image.
Representational image.

A bus helper allegedly kicked a passenger out from a moving bus over an argument on Tk3 bus fare difference in Chattogram city.

The incident took place on Friday night at the Ispahani junction of the Lalkhan Bazar area.

Chattogram Kotwali police arrested bus driver Md Ashraf on Friday night and helper Md Hanif on Saturday.

Witnesses said the passenger, Abdul Hamid, 55, paid Tk5 for travelling from 2nd Gate to Lalkhan Bazar stoppage. The helper demanded Tk8 from him which Hamid refused to give. 

After a heated debate, bus helper Hanif kicked Hamid off the vehicle and threw him on the road.

Chattogram Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Nezam Uddin said Abdul Hamid was taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where he was given first aid. 

"He (Hamid) is preparing to file a case in this regard," OC Nezam Uddin added.

