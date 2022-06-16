Passenger detained at Chattogram airport with 1kg gold

Crime

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 12:51 pm

A passenger was detained from Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport with 1.2kg gold and 9kg shisha.

The detainee Masud Rana arrived from Dubai on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG-148) at 8am on Thursday (16 June). Masud is the son of Mainul Haque of Islampur area of Jamalpur. 

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) got a tip off about him and recovered the gold, shisha and a few phones after conducting a search, confirmed Sultan Mahmud, deputy director of CIID.

A case will be filed against the passenger under Customs law and the process of depositing the gold and shisha in the customs treasury is underway, added the CIID official.

