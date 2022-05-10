Over 1 lakh litres edible oil seized in 3 districts

Law enforcers have recovered a total of 1,13,058 litres of illegally stockpiled edible oil, including soybean oil, palm oil and mustard oil in three districts.

In different drives carried out Tuesday (10 May), oils were recovered from Rajshahi, Gazipur and Pabna.

The district police conducted a raid at Baneshwar Bazar in Puthia, Rajshahi in the afternoon and seized 92, 616 litres of edible oils.

Of this, there were 24,684 litres of soybean oil and 67,932 litres of palm oil according to Rajshahi Superintendent of Police ABM Masud Hossain.

In Gazipur, the National Consumer Rights Protection Department raided a warehouse and recovered 2,058 litres of soybean oil.

The stockpilers were also fined Tk2 lakh, assistant director of the department Abdul Jabbar Mandal told The Business Standard.

The seized soybeans were later sold to consumers at previous rates of Tk160 per litre, two litres at Tk318 and five litres at Tk 760.

In Pabna, the Consumer Rights Protection Department recovered 18,000 litres of illegally stocked edible oil in Pabna's Ishwardi Upazila.

The seized oil included 10,000 litres of loose soybean oil, 1,244 litres of bottled oil and 7,000 litres of mustard oil.

"The oils were stored in a godown in hopes of selling at higher prices," said Zahirul Islam, assistant director, Department of Consumer Protection, Pabna,

The shop owner has been fined Tk20, 000. Besides, all the stored oil has been ordered to be sold at fair prices.