Online piracy: 4 OneFlix employees arrested; streaming site shut

Police have arrested four employees of streaming platform OneFlix on charge of running their site by pirating content and distributing it on their domain through subscriptions.

An E-Fraud Investigation team, under the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested them during separate drives in the capital's Adabor and Motijheel areas on Monday (5 February).

The arrestees are Sadman Sakib, Md Ejaj Ahmed, Md Rabib Hossain and Rahat Khan.

Law enforcers also seized six hard disks, four mobile phones, and 10 SIM cards from the possessions of the arrestees.

The illegal OneFlix server was also taken down in a special operation.

A case was filed against the gang under the CyberSecurity Act with Mohammadpur Police Station on 17 January.

Following investigation, the E-Fraud Investigation of Cyber Crime Investigation Department identified the gang members and arrested them yesterday.

"It is a digital scam and an illegal streaming business that has no ethical or legal foundation. Our cyber unit's action against all illegal streaming domains, including Oneflix, will continue," SP Nazmul Islam of the Cyber Unit of CTTC said.

According to police, the gang pirated numerous movies, including those registered with Hoichoi Technologies Bangladesh Limited, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Hotstar.

During primary interrogation, the accused admitted to making over Tk1 crore in the last six months through this.

The arrestees were sent to court through appropriate procedures, said a DMP release.

