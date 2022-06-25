Online GD only for ‘lost and found’ incidents

With the recently launched app-based online general diary (GD) facility, people can now only inform the police about "lost and found" incidents through either the android app – Online GD – developed by the Bangladesh Police or the web portal – gd.police.gov.bd.

Railway Police DIG Md Shah Alam, who is also the supervising officer of online GD, told The Business Standard (TBS), "We have modernised the GD. For now, the online GD is limited only to "lost and found" filing. However, in the future, all GDs can be filed online."

He added that 12 more police services will be available online this year.

This service was launched last year as a pilot project in different police stations of the country. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the online GD service and two new police stations on both sides of the Padma Bridge.

Kutubdia police Sub-Inspector MD Ziauddin told TBS that on the day of the inauguration, one individual came to the station to file a GD and the information was taken online.

"An investigative officer is assigned to any GD. For the GDs that require further inquiry, the officer in charge directs the investigative officer to take immediate action," he added.

This facility for filing online GDs was first introduced in early 2010, but within a few years the service was discontinued. However, this time police plans to continue the services and add more services online.

According to the information available on the online GD website, so far 56437 GDs have been recorded till Friday evening. The highest number of online GDs was recorded in Brahmanbaria district and the Sadar police station.

Officer in charge(OC) of the station, Emranul Hasan, told TBS that from 26 January 2021, online GD service was launched in 32 police stations across the country, including Brahmanbaria Sadar, as part of the pilot program.

"Recently, this service has been made available for all police stations in the country," added the officer.

Molla Mohammad Shaheen, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Administration and Finance), Brahmanbaria, told The Business Standard that most lost and found GDs do not require any action. If someone loses something, they usually file the GD for documentation.

"In case of threat or felony, the police investigates and takes action," said the ASP.