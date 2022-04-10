Online bird seller detained in Gazipur

The Wildlife Crime Control Unit (WCCU) of Bangladesh Forest Department has detained a man while selling parrots online in Gazipur.

A gang including Mehedi Hasan Somon has been selling various local birds including Mynas, parrots online.

WCCU on Sunday held Mehedi along with 14 parrots from Dakshin Kalampur of Kaliakair.

Kaliakair Upazila Nirbahi Officer sentenced Mehedi Hasan Suman to one month imprisonment for non-payment of a fine of Tk 5,000.

On advice of the UNO, the birds were released into the office premises under the overall direction of WCCU Director Jahir Akon.

