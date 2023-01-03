One held with 93,400 Yaba tablets in Ctg city

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested an alleged drug peddler from port city's Boiragi area along with 93,400 yaba tablets on Monday night.

Nurul Absar, senior assistant director of RAB-7, told The Business Standard that being tipped off, a team of RAB conducted this drive in a house in Boiragi area under the ​​Karnaphuli police station and detainted Abdur Rahim, an active member of the Yaba suppliers gang, along with huge yaba pills.

"For a long time, drug dealers have been using the house as a yaba supply hub. Rahim had been bringing yaba pills from Myanmar border and selling those in different parts of the country including Chattogram city," he added.