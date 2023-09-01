One arrested for job scam

TBS Report
01 September, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 10:49 am

DNCC filed a case with the Gulshan police station against Momin and some unidentified people on Thursday

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Police have arrested a man named Md Momin for creating fake documents, forging signatures of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) officials and issuing fake appointment letters. 

DNCC filed a case with the Gulshan police station against Momin and some unidentified people on Thursday (31 August). 

Earlier on the day, a woman named Shahina Akhter came to Gulshan 2 Nagar Bhaban with a fake appointment letter and fake ID card against the position of Area Supervisor (Female) of the Waste Management Department of Zone-2. 

The job scam came to light as there is no post called Area Supervisor in Dhaka North City Corporation. 

Shahina Akhter said Momin took money from her and gave her a fake appointment. 

In the said appointment letter, the signatures of some officials, including the chief executive officer, chief waste management officer and chief revenue officer of DNCC, were forged.

