One arrested for job scam

Police have arrested a man named Md Momin for creating fake documents, forging signatures of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) officials and issuing fake appointment letters.

DNCC filed a case with the Gulshan police station against Momin and some unidentified people on Thursday (31 August).

Earlier on the day, a woman named Shahina Akhter came to Gulshan 2 Nagar Bhaban with a fake appointment letter and fake ID card against the position of Area Supervisor (Female) of the Waste Management Department of Zone-2.

The job scam came to light as there is no post called Area Supervisor in Dhaka North City Corporation.

Shahina Akhter said Momin took money from her and gave her a fake appointment.

In the said appointment letter, the signatures of some officials, including the chief executive officer, chief waste management officer and chief revenue officer of DNCC, were forged.