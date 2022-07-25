One arrested hiring proxy for primary teacher recruitment test in Ctg

A person named Mujibur Rahman (25) has been arrested in Chattogram for hiring a proxy examinee in the first phase of the primary schools' assistant teacher recruitment test which was held on 22 April.

He was arrested today while the examiners were crossmatching his handwriting during the viva examination for the recruitment process.

Plaban Kumar Biswas, the assistant commissioner of Chattogram District Commission, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Mujibur Rahman, who hailed from Keochia village of Satkania, is a former student of Chattogram International University.

Milton Biswas, the senior assistant commissioner of Chattogram District Administration, told The Business Standard, "A proxy candidate took part in the first phase of the written test for the recruitment of primary school assistant teachers. But today the real candidate Mujibur Rahman came to face the viva board."

"We interrogated him as we suspected that his handwriting did not match with the handwriting in the written exam. At that time, he admitted that he hired a proxy to pass the written exam," he added.

Abu Raihan Dolon, additional deputy commissioner (education and ICT), said that Mujibur Rahman hired the proxy for Tk5 lakh along with a friend named Manik who is also a former student of Chattogram International University.

Plaban Kumar Biswas said, "Mujibur has been handed over to the police. The district primary education office is preparing to file a case against him."