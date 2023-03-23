OC shares video after forcing confession out of arrestee

Crime

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 05:39 pm

Related News

OC shares video after forcing confession out of arrestee

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 05:39 pm
OC shares video after forcing confession out of arrestee

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Maheshkhali Police Station has allegedly shared a video on Facebook after making an arrestee confess to his guilt before handing him over to the court.

The incident drew criticism from lawyers and senior police officers who said the police cannot, under any circumstances, release pictures or videos of the accused.

They said, addressing someone as a criminal and making him confess to his crime immediately after the arrest is a clear violation of human rights.

Maheshkhali Thana police on Wednesday arrested Abdur Rahim for his alleged involvement in an incident of hacking a man named Mubarak on 10 January.

After his arrest, Maheshkhali OC Pranab Chowdhury released a video from his personal Facebook ID on Wednesday night where he along with three other police officers were seen introducing the accused Abdur Rahim as a violent terrorist. The officers took Adbur's confession by making him demonstrate with a sharp weapon how he had committed the crime.

In the seven-minute video, the OC Pranab Chowdhury also introduced himself and the other officials present there.

Throughout the video, Pranab Chowdhury referred to Abdur Rahim as the person responsible for the incident.

He was heard saying Abdur Rahim has four arrest warrants against him, including one under a rape case in 2009.

Negative comments started pouring soon after the video was uploaded on Facebook. 

In reply to a comment terming the incident a violation to the High Court rules, OC Pranab Chowdhury wrote, "If you don't share the video, how will you file news?"

High Court lawyer Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua told The Business Standard, "There is a judgment of the High Court Division that a man arrested in a case is innocent until he is convicted." 

He said it is a violation of the law to prove someone guilty by publishing the video or picture of the defendant on social media. 

"The sharing of the video socially humiliated the person when there were specific instructions not to conduct media trials," the HC lawyer added.

The "Bangladesh Police Social Media and Digital Device Usage Guidelines, 2022" states that no video, still image, audio or information about matters under investigation or trial shall be published on social media.

President of the Transparency International Bangladesh Advocate Akhtar Kabir Chowdhury said, "In recent times, the police are seen violating people's rights for their self-promotion. Basically the police are doing this while showing heroism."

When asked about this, Chattogram Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Anwar Hossain told The Business Standard, "It has been unfair. There are clear instructions from the High Court Division in this regard. We are now taking action in this matter."

Bangladesh

Maheshkhali / Forced confession

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

6h | Panorama
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

7h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

8h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

US Ambassador graces the closing ceremony of Lalbagh Fort Hammam Khana restoration

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

30m | TBS Face to Face
Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

6h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

20h | TBS Stories
Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year