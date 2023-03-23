OC shares video after forcing confession out of arrestee

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Maheshkhali Police Station has allegedly shared a video on Facebook after making an arrestee confess to his guilt before handing him over to the court.

The incident drew criticism from lawyers and senior police officers who said the police cannot, under any circumstances, release pictures or videos of the accused.

They said, addressing someone as a criminal and making him confess to his crime immediately after the arrest is a clear violation of human rights.

Maheshkhali Thana police on Wednesday arrested Abdur Rahim for his alleged involvement in an incident of hacking a man named Mubarak on 10 January.

After his arrest, Maheshkhali OC Pranab Chowdhury released a video from his personal Facebook ID on Wednesday night where he along with three other police officers were seen introducing the accused Abdur Rahim as a violent terrorist. The officers took Adbur's confession by making him demonstrate with a sharp weapon how he had committed the crime.

In the seven-minute video, the OC Pranab Chowdhury also introduced himself and the other officials present there.

Throughout the video, Pranab Chowdhury referred to Abdur Rahim as the person responsible for the incident.

He was heard saying Abdur Rahim has four arrest warrants against him, including one under a rape case in 2009.

Negative comments started pouring soon after the video was uploaded on Facebook.

In reply to a comment terming the incident a violation to the High Court rules, OC Pranab Chowdhury wrote, "If you don't share the video, how will you file news?"

High Court lawyer Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua told The Business Standard, "There is a judgment of the High Court Division that a man arrested in a case is innocent until he is convicted."

He said it is a violation of the law to prove someone guilty by publishing the video or picture of the defendant on social media.

"The sharing of the video socially humiliated the person when there were specific instructions not to conduct media trials," the HC lawyer added.

The "Bangladesh Police Social Media and Digital Device Usage Guidelines, 2022" states that no video, still image, audio or information about matters under investigation or trial shall be published on social media.

President of the Transparency International Bangladesh Advocate Akhtar Kabir Chowdhury said, "In recent times, the police are seen violating people's rights for their self-promotion. Basically the police are doing this while showing heroism."

When asked about this, Chattogram Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Anwar Hossain told The Business Standard, "It has been unfair. There are clear instructions from the High Court Division in this regard. We are now taking action in this matter."