Now a supplier sues Rassel, his wife and 25 more Evaly officials

Two days after the detention of Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and Chairman Shamima Nasrin in a case filed by a customer, now a supplier has lodged a case against the couple and 25 more officials of the controversial e-commerce platform.

"A supplier named Kamrul Islam Chakdar filed the case with Dhanmondi police station on Saturday night bringing allegation of embezzling Tk36 lakh," said Abdullah Al Masum, assistant commissioner of Dhanmondi Zone on Sunday morning.

In the case, he mentioned the names of 12 officials and another 15 to 20 unnamed people have also been made accused.

The other accused in the case are - Evaly Vice President Akash, Manager Jahedul Islam Hemoy, Senior Accounts Manager Tanvir Alam, Senior Executive Commercial Jawadul Haque Chowdhury, Head of Accounts Selim Reza, Accounts Manager Zubair Al Mahmud, Accounts Officer Sohel, Akibur Rahman Turzo, Rassel's PS Md Rezwan, Shakib Rahman of Bike Department.

In the statement, the plaintiff mentioned that he had supplied goods worth about Tk 36 lakh to Evaly but the e-commerce platform did not pay his dues.

The plaintiff alleged that Evaly did not pay the plaintiff's dues till January and then gave a cheque in May dated 30 June.

However, the cheque bounced twice mentioning not enough funds in the account. On 29 August, the plaintiff sent Evaly a letter and did not get any reply. Then Evaly said they would pay the dues within 30 days of supplying the products and singed documents. Then again, the officials could not be contacted.

In this regard, a general diary was filed on 12 January with Dhanmondi Model police station, Evaly yet made no contact with the plaintiff. When the plaintiff went to Evaly's office, the officials misbehaved with him and even threatened him.

The case has been filed under 420/406/506 of the Penal code for embezzling money and threatening the plaintiff.

On September 16, a case was filed against Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin with the Gulshan police station for embezzling customer money. A few hours later, the RAB raided their house in Mohammadpur and arrested the couple. They are now on 3-day police remand.

In primary interrogation, Mohammad Rassel told the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) that his company owes more than Tk1,000 crore to customers and merchants – although just a few days ago, he had disclosed a much lower amount.

RAB on Friday said the Evaly CEO also had planned either to sell the company to a foreign e-commerce firm or to declare bankruptcy for failing to pay off the huge amount of liabilities.

Evaly's controversial business strategy has come to the fore following a central bank inspection report on the e-commerce firm.