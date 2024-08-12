Nizam Hazari's PA detained at Akhaura Land Port while fleeing to India

Crime

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 10:00 pm

Md Farid Manik, personal assistant (PA) to former Member of Parliament (MP) Nizam Uddin Hazari from Feni-2 constituency. Photo: Collected
Md Farid Manik, personal assistant (PA) to former Member of Parliament (MP) Nizam Uddin Hazari from Feni-2 constituency. Photo: Collected

Md Farid Manik, personal assistant (PA) to former Member of Parliament (MP) Nizam Uddin Hazari from Feni-2 constituency, was detained by the immigration police at an international immigration checkpoint of Akhaura land port while trying to flee to India.

At around 7pm today (12 August), he was detained and handed over to the Akhaura Police Station by the Akhaura International Immigration Checkpost Police.

According to the Immigration Police, Farid Manik came to the Akhaura International Immigration Checkpost at around 1:15pm to go to India on a tourist visa. However, he was detained by the immigration police as he was banned from leaving the country. 

He was kept in the office of the officer-in-charge of the immigration police until this afternoon. Later in the evening, he was arrested and handed over to the police, Akhaura International Immigration Checkpost Officer-in-Charge Md Khairul Alam confirmed the matter.

He also said there are no active cases against Farid Manik. Discussions are ongoing with senior authorities, and necessary action will be taken based on their directives.

Farid has been a subject of local controversy due to alleged involvement in various misconducts while serving as PA to Nizam Uddin Hazari, general secretary of the Feni district Awami League and former MP of Feni-2.

Feni / India / Akhaura land port

